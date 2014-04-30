(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click
here))
* EU banks test should not be judged by 'blood on the floor'
* Banks may have to boost capital by curbing bonuses, divs
* Central banks can decide timing for raising capital
* Having ECB in town is an "important factor"
LONDON, April 30 A health check of Europe's
banks taking place this year could mean bigger constraints on
banks' behaviour in the future, including on their ability to
pay dividends and bonuses, a senior European Union regulator
said on Wednesday.
Piers Haben, director of oversight at the European Banking
Authority, also said the results of the tests, to be published
in October, will not only show whether banks must raise capital
but could also be used as a tool to determine how banks spend
their future earnings.
He said the significance of the tests would not simply be an
exercise in spotting the weaker players.
"In 2014 there will be some focus on blood on the floor,"
Haben told the Reuters Regulation Summit. "But it's very
important for supervisors to reflect on the range of options at
their disposal to make sure banks are resilient to potential
adverse conditions."
Haben said it was too early to say what actions supervisors
could take, beyond demanding capital increases, but they could
include forcing banks to rein in dividends and bonuses.
This would mirror the approach taken by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which has used the results of its stress tests on banks
to force some to scale back dividends.
The Fed's tests have been viewed by the markets as more
credible than EU tests in 2010 and 2011, which failed to
convince markets that all the problem assets on banks' balance
sheets had been rooted out.
"The issue for us is are these exercises credible in shining
a light on potential vulnerabilities in EU banks and the EU
banking sector," said Haben, who cycled to Reuters' Canary Wharf
office to beat a transport strike in London.
"I don't believe the proof is blood on the floor. I believe
the proof is in explaining exactly what we are doing and full
disclosure of our results."
In previous tests the EU watchdog came up against vested
interests, not least among national regulators, but this time
round the European Central Bank is throwing its weight behind
the exercise. The ECB is taking responsibility for the 18 euro
zone countries' assessment of balance sheets before it becomes
their supervisor from November.
Haben said it would be the ECB that decides what action euro
zone banks must take after the results are published, rather
than national supervisors in the euro zone states.
"The fact the ECB is in control for euro zone countries is a
very important factor," he said.
CREDIBILITY
Details of the scenarios being used to test the balance
sheet strength of 124 of the EU's major top banks were published
on Tuesday. The health check aims to draw a line under the
2007-09 financial crisis that led to a string of bank bailouts
in the EU paid for by taxpayers.
Banks must show they would still hold core capital
equivalent to 5.5 percent of their risk-weighted assets after
suffering simultaneous slumps in economic growth, property
prices and stock markets.
Passing the test may not be enough. Haben said that
supervisors would not only be interested in banks that fell
below the threshold. Banks that stay above the 5.5 percent
watermark but are still significantly impacted by the shocks
could also be subject to supervisory actions, he said.
"As supervisors, what we are interested in are
vulnerabilities, and whether a bank falls below 5.5 percent or
stays above 5.5 percent but (also) has a significant impact from
the shocks, will determine the supervisory function reaction."
The ECB said on Tuesday that euro zone banks would be given
six months to raise capital if they had a capital shortfall
under the most likely economic scenarios over three years. Banks
needing capital under an adverse scenario - three years of
recession - would have nine months to raise it.
Haben said the other 10 EU supervisory authorities would be
able to set their own time scales for their banks' capital
raising, in a marked departure from the 2011 European stress
tests where the EBA set harmonised time frames across the EU.
"These issues are discussed at our table (of EU
supervisors)," he said. "It's possible we will provide a
recommendation at the end if that's needed".
The reaction so far to details of the EBA stress test has
been fairly positive, Haben said. Analysts at Credit Suisse bank
said on Wednesday that tougher elements in this year's test have
increased its credibility.
The watchdog has to review each year whether to conduct a
stress test of banks but no decision has been taken for 2015,
though banks are expected to conduct their own tests annually.
"The question for us is: Is that something we want to do at
an EU level as well?" Haben said. "We will need to take stock of
that after this exercise."
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Reporting by Huw Jones, Laura Noonan and Steve Slater. Editing
by Jane Merriman)