* Deutsche's resignation leaves four banks to set gold
benchmark; two for silver
* FCA 'nervous' to stipulate participant numbers for
benchmarks
* Could step in if there is a risk of 'market dislocation'
By Clara Denina and Susan Thomas
LONDON, April 29 Britain's financial watchdog
could intervene if there are too few participants to set
commodity benchmarks including gold and silver, a senior
official at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.
U.S. investors and traders have filed almost 20 antitrust
lawsuits against the five banks involved in the London gold fix,
accusing them of colluding to manipulate the bullion price.
One of them, Deutsche Bank, resigned from the
gold and silver fix tables on Tuesday, just three months after
putting its seat up for sale, after failing to find a buyer.
Sources told Reuters the lawsuits had deterred potential
buyers.
Deutsche's resignation leaves Barclays, HSBC
, Bank of Nova Scotia and Societe Generale
to set the gold benchmark.
Just HSBC and Bank of Nova Scotia remain to set the silver
price benchmark.
FCA head of enforcement and financial crime Tracey McDermott
said while the regulator would be nervous about stipulating the
number of participants needed to set benchmarks on commodities,
including for gold and silver, it could step in if there was a
threat to the market.
"These (benchmarks) are things that exist for the benefit of
the market, so the market should be looking for market-based
solutions to make sure it is still viable," McDermott told the
Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in London.
"But if there is a risk of dislocation because people are
withdrawing and we think that breaches or is a risk to our
objectives then we would set that as one of our activities but
it is not entirely straightforward."
The gold fix - a benchmark widely used across the industry -
is set twice a day by five banks that get together over the
telephone to work out a standard price for the metal based on
transactions between their clients.
MORE QUESTIONS
Banks have come under increasing scrutiny by regulators in
Europe and the United States after the London Interbank Offered
Rate (Libor) was rigged by British banks.
Deutsche Bank and some of its peers have taken a battering
over a series of scandals and inquiries regarding manipulation
of interest rates and foreign exchange.
This has also raised questions about the other four banks
that currently participate in the gold fix.
The FCA has visited the offices of Societe Generale, this
year's chair at the London gold fix table, to observe the
process and gather information, two sources with knowledge of
the matter said.
The regulator is planning to speak "to the others that are
involved in exactly the same fixing process", one of the sources
said.
McDermott said on Monday that the FCA visited firms
frequently in the normal course of business and a visit was not
necessarily an indication of wrongdoing.
"But benchmarks are clearly something where we are expecting
to see quite a lot of focus on in the next couple of years,
looking ...at how people adopted the IOSCO principles, and are
they controlling these risks going forward."
After the Libor scandal in 2012, the International
Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) - a global
umbrella group for market regulators - detailed a series of
principles with which any institution providing a financial
benchmark should comply. It set a deadline of July 2014.
The Gold Fixing Company, which represents banks involved in
price settlement, is undertaking a review to ensure the gold fix
complies with those benchmark principles.(For other news from
Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click here)
(Editing by Veronica Brown and William Hardy)