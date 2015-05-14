LONDON May 14 Low interest rates that have
forced investors to pile into riskier assets in the hunt for
yield pose the biggest risk to financial stability at present,
top banking regulators in Europe said at this week's Reuters
Regulation Summit.
Already historically low interest rates have been pressured
further by the European Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro ($1.1
trillion) bond buying spree.
This followed similar quantitative easing (QE) programmes in
the United States and Britain, prompting investors to scour
markets for higher returns anywhere they can find them.
"Investors are looking for yield so they go for products
which are more risky or with longer maturities or which are more
illiquid," Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities
and Markets Authority, said at the Summit.
It is raising risks for asset managers and the rest of the
non-banking sector, such as insurers and hedge funds, as they
hunt for yield in riskier investments, including lending.
That has raised red flags for banking regulators.
"We need to take care of the spillover risk bouncing back
onto banks," said Isabelle Vaillant, director of regulation at
the European Banking Authority, the continent's banking
watchdog, who said there was a danger of asset bubbles forming.
A sharp rise in bond yields led by German bunds in recent
weeks has added to fears bond and equity markets are overvalued.
There are concerns of even bigger market shocks, such as
herds of investors dumping bonds at the same time when central
banks start to wind down their QE programmes.
Market instability could be exacerbated in areas including
corporate bonds and high yield or leveraged loans, where banks
have reduced their market making, potentially creating some
illiquid markets which would be unable to cope with sudden heavy
selling.
"For all banks the low interest rate environment is a
challenge," said Elke Koenig, head of the Single Resolution
Board, the body set up this year to deal with eurozone banks
that fail. "It makes me concerned that with a low interest rate
environment you might, in the search for yield, get out of your
comfort zone.
"As a former supervisor I'm very mindful that's a logical
risk in this environment," said Koenig, who previously headed
German regulator Bafin.
Her successor at Bafin, Felix Hufeld, said this week German
insurers may struggle to meet new EU capital requirements as low
interest rates weigh on the sector.
But there is little appetite so far among regulators to take
pre-emptive action, said David Wright, secretary-general of the
International Organization of Securities Commissions, a global
umbrella body for market regulators.
"Interest rates are low because economic activity has been
low and interest rates will change as economic activity picks
up. What can you do about that?
"Of course there are regulatory spillovers and we have to be
attentive to that. Everybody is looking for yield, but risk is
inherent in capital markets," he said at the Summit.
