By Steve Slater
LONDON May 2 A boom in mobile banking,
regulatory change, pressure on costs; bankers are not easily
excitable but the rate of change is prompting some to detect a
"historic moment" for the industry.
Among senior executives at this week's Reuters Financial
Regulation Summit, the talk was of ripping up business models
and prioritising digital services, with branches closing or
taking on a technological new look.
"This is a big shift," said Graham Beale, chief executive of
Nationwide, one of Britain's top-three providers of
home loans and savings products.
"There are not many historic moments when you look at the
nature and shape of retail financial products and I think we're
on the cusp of a big change here," Beale told the Summit.
"It (mobile growth) really is quite incredible. I can see in
the not-too-distant future the dominant channel will become the
internet bank, with access through mobile devices, with other
channels becoming supplementary to that digital channel," Beale
told the Summit, which took place in Reuters' offices in London,
New York and Washington.
Christian Clausen, chief executive of Sweden's Nordea
, said executives face strategic decisions on their
business models due to the jump in digital use by customers,
alongside demands to hold more capital and more stringent
regulation in other areas.
"It's a huge change ... you will come out with a completely
new banking sector," said Clausen, head of the biggest bank in
the Nordic region, where customers use online or smartphone
banking more than anywhere else in the world.
The surge in the take-up of mobile banking has taken many
banks by surprise, prompting some to accelerate plans to close
branches or adapt how their costly bricks-and-mortar branches
are used.
Granted, some executives said talk of the death of the
branch is premature. Banks will push routine transactions on to
tablet PCs or other automated platforms, but some branches will
stay - albeit with a new look.
POSITIVE TREND
Many lenders have introduced remote services where customers
at a branch get advice on mortgages, other products and more
complex transactions from consultants at a central location via
a TV screen - cutting costs and providing a quicker response.
Beale said his remote service had led to Nationwide keeping
open some branches whose viability was declining. "We've found
it is bringing life back to the smaller, remote branches," he
said.
Many lenders are wary about the risk of public or political
backlash when branches are shut, but Clausen said it is a
natural and inevitable outcome.
"I don't think there's a political problem with us being
more efficient," said Clausen, asked about the reaction to the
closure of hundreds of branches.
Bank executives said the pace of change is being dictated by
consumers, who were taking to banking via smartphones
significantly faster than they adapted to online banking. Most
mobile banking services are barely two years old.
The trend is good news for banks. Handling a transaction at
a branch can cost 50 times the same transaction on a mobile
phone, or 20 times its cost on an online platform, according to
a study of U.S. transaction costs by Diebold.
It also opens up options. Establishing a leading digital
platform will make Nordea more nimble and give it greater
flexibility on strategic options, including in mergers and
acquisitions (M&A), Clausen said.
Nationwide has been considering expanding into small and
medium business banking and Beale said if it proceeds it is
likely to be with an online platform only, which can be set up
and run on far lower costs.
FEWER VISITORS
Nationwide, whose 700 branches represent the sixth-biggest
network among UK lenders, said its customers will now on average
visit a branch once a month and use internet banking six times
and a mobile app 18 times.
UK rival Barclays said it had 59 million mobile
banking transactions last year, a six-fold increase on 2012.
Such trends are driving a sharp drop in "footfall" or visits
to branches. In Britain, the reduction in branch usage is
running at between 8 and 10 percent a year, industry sources
said. Royal Bank of Scotland said it has seen a 30
percent fall in branch transactions since 2010.
Banks across Spain, Italy, Britain, the Nordics and beyond
are expected to shrink branch networks to cut costs, potentially
saving up to 15 percent of their retail banking expense.
Nordea has cut its number of branches to 800 from almost
1,400 at the end of 2010; that represents a 32 percent cull in
just two years, excluding branches sold in Poland, and Clausen
said more will go.
Europe's top banks shut or sold 5,300 branches last year and
consultancy Bain & Co reckons as many as 40 percent of the
region's branches could close by 2020, which could see 65,000
fewer outlets.
"It is not an issue because this is what is wanted," Clausen
said. "They (politicians and regulators) want us to provide
cheap services and have a lot more capital, and the only way we
can absorb that equation is to be more efficient. Otherwise we
have to increase margins, and that's not popular."
