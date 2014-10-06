By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. top financial risk
council may tweak the way in which it identifies insurers and
other companies that are not banks as systemically important, a
process the industry and politicians have fiercely criticized.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group of the
nation's main financial regulators, has named three such
companies as being so important that their demise could pose
risks to the global system, subjecting them to tougher
oversight.
"The council has received a number of suggestions regarding
its process for evaluating non-bank financial companies for
potential designation," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said at a
meeting of the FSOC, which he chairs. "The council will begin to
examine possible changes in the coming months."
Lew said that the council had received suggestions on how to
improve its process around the designations and that he had
asked staff to continue to talk to the industry and then report
back to him to see if changes were needed.
Insurer MetLife Inc on Friday said it would fight a
plan by the FSOC to designate it as a so-called Systemically
Important Financial Institution (SIFI), which would make it the
fourth non-bank firm overseen by the Federal Reserve.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act defined banks
with more than $50 billion in assets as "systemic" but left it
to FSOC to determine whether some non-banks also deserved the
tag.
The FSOC has so far designated insurers American
International Group Inc and Prudential Financial Inc
as SIFIs, along with GE Capital, the financial services
arm of General Electric Co.
The designations are part of an effort to rein in the
largest and most risky companies after the collapse of
investment bank Lehman Brothers during the credit crisis showed
how trouble at just one company could roil global markets.
The $182 billion bailout of AIG after it had racked up huge
losses from risky financial bets showed that not just banks can
bring the financial system to the brink.
FSOC will now hold a hearing where MetLife can make its case
and must then make a final decision within 60 days, which the
insurer could challenge in court.
Separately on Monday, minutes released from an FSOC
closed-door vote on Metlife showed that the two members who are
insurance experts have concerns. Roy Woodall, an independent
voting member, declined to cast a yes or no vote. Another
insurance regulator, who does not have a vote, also "expressed
several areas of concern" about the designation.
Patrick Pinschmidt, the FSOC's deputy assistant secretary,
said last month the council wanted to consider additional
reforms, speaking at a congressional hearing after the
Government Accountability Office faulted the council for a lack
of transparency and other flaws.
Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have urged the FSOC
to be less secretive and involve the industry more into its
decisions to name insurers as systemically important.
Critics are also upset because regulators have not yet
written rules that spell out what new regulations will apply to
designated companies, leaving them in limbo.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)