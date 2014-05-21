LONDON May 21 Another senior regulator who left
Britain's financial watchdog has joined two other former
colleagues at a private firm, adding to concerns of an exodus of
staff since the regulator was split last year.
Advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal said on Wednesday it had
hired Jeremy Heales, previously head of retail banks at the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as a director for its UK
regulatory advisory services practice.
Heales left the FCA in January and joins former senior UK
regulators Paul Sharma and Graeme Ashley-Fenn at Alvarez &
Marsal. Sharma was the former deputy head of the Prudential
Regulation Authority (PRA) and Ashley-Fenn is a former director
of the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
The FSA was split into two last April, and staff quit the
PRA and FCA at nearly twice the previous rate in the first six
months after separation, according to data seen by Reuters last
year. That added to concern that regulators were unable to match
pay on offer in the private sector and retain staff capable of
carrying out more interventionist regulation.
Alvarez & Marsal said it is expanding its regulatory
practice due to the challenges financial firms face in remaining
compliant in an "increasingly complex and interventionist
regulatory environment" and the need for firms to shift business
models to improve profitability.
Heales, who reported to the FCA's director of retail banking
Karina McTeague, has worked in financial services regulation for
28 years, including at the Bank of England, the FSA and the FCA.
His responsibilities at the FCA included chairing risk
committees, leading reviews of supervised firms and addressing
issues on complaints handling, payment protection insurance,
financial crime and enforcement cases.
