Sept 22 U.S. state securities regulators ordered
wrongdoers to return more than $400 million to investors in
2014, a year marked by ongoing fraud against the elderly, a
regulatory group said on Tuesday.
Fraudsters targeted seniors in one-quarter of enforcement
actions in 2014 initiated by 37 states that track victims by
age, said the North American Securities Administrators
Association (NASAA). The group is composed of securities
regulators from U.S. states, Canada and Mexico.
Of the 1,047 actions taken in those states, 255 involved
financial abuse of seniors, NASAA said. In 2013, about
one-fifth, or 311 of the 1463 cases in those states, involved
seniors, NASAA said.
The findings, part of an annual enforcement survey that
NASAA conducts of regulators, come as some U.S. states are
either adopting or considering new measures to curb fraud
against seniors.
The proposals generally allow brokerages to temporarily hold
off on disbursing funds or securities when they suspect
potential financial abuse and believe their clients may be
mentally impaired.
Last week the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's
board approved a plan aimed at helping Wall Street brokerages
bolster protection from scams for seniors and other vulnerable
adults. In June, Missouri became the third state to enact a law
to protect senior citizens from scams and other types of
financial exploitation, following similar efforts in Washington
and Delaware.
More than five million Americans over the age of 65 have
Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, according
to the Chicago-based Alzheimer's Association.
These victims can become easy targets. U.S. seniors lose as
much as $2.6 billion per year to financial exploitation,
according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association.
State securities regulators conducted 4,853 investigations
in 2014 and initiated 2,042 enforcement actions, according to
the survey, based on data from 49 states.
State securities regulators also imposed a total of $174
million in fines and prison sentences of 1,629 years, in
addition to ordering more than $400 million in restitution.
Sales of high risk, unregistered securities, known as
"private placements," were at issue in more than half of states'
actions involving senior victims, NASAA said.
The securities, which can provide a way for small companies
to raise capital, don't have to be registered with regulators
and are supposed to be sold only to investors who meet certain
income and net worth standards.
But promoters of such deals do not always follow those
rules, leaving investors with illiquid securities that they
cannot resell. The securities can also become worthless when the
businesses investors back fail or turn out to be scams, lawyers
say.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alan Crosby)