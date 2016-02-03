(Repeats adding additional codes, no change to text)

By Lynn Adler

NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. regulators are likely to classify more oil and gas loans as high risk when they start a new bank portfolio review in early February due to the fall in crude prices to a 12-year low since the last review, which will cut credit access and escalate defaults for cash-starved energy companies, analysts and investors said.

The Shared National Credit (SNC) review of bank loan underwriting standards is stepping up to twice a year in 2016 from the usual annual exam as regulators crack down on lending practices that could pose systemic risk, including loans extended to troubled oil and gas companies.

This closer look by the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp could force banks to further increase reserves to buffer losses on these loans, while providing less debt to these struggling energy companies, sources said. The new review period began February 1, an OCC spokesman said.

"It will likely prompt further risk rating downgrades in their (banks') SNC portfolios, which may lead to further provisioning," said Julie Solar, a senior director at Fitch.

Average bids on U.S. oil and gas loans fell to 76.6 on Feb 2 from 79.1 at year end and a recent peak of 92.8 last May, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Bids in the overall leveraged loan market are at the lowest levels since November 2011, pressured by the prospect of steep defaults and broad markets volatility.

Leveraged lending and oil and gas commitments were the main source of underwriting weakness for 28% of sampled loans in last year's SNC review.

The new SNC review will analyze data up to Sept 30, 2015, but current lower oil prices will factor into regulators' bank loan analysis, Solar said.

Additionally, hedging protection for oil and gas companies is due to mature and may not be renewed, their capital markets access is diminishing and their ability to cut capex further may be constrained, Solar and other Fitch analysts said, which will further increase pressure on ailing energy firms' finances.

"Companies with low ratings and maturities in 2016 and 2017 will need to deal with higher borrowing costs as credit markets tighten, adding to refinancing risk and default pressures," Moody's Investors Service said in a January 26 report.

Moody's expects the U.S. speculative-grade default rate to increase to 4.4% at year-end from 3.2% at the end of 2015, driven by oil and gas and other commodities. The number of defaults hit a six-year high last year.

After the SNC's most recent findings were released in November, regulators warned about oil and gas exposure, and some banks increased loan loss reserves in the fourth quarter as the oil price continued to slide.

U.S. oil trades around US$32 per barrel, after falling last month to around US$26 a barrel for the first time since September 2013.

Banks are expected to take a harder line this spring in their semi-annual reviews of borrowing base facilities, which value assets backing reserve-based loans for energy companies.

"Given where prices are now, we expect that it (the borrowing base redetermination period) is going to be worse than it was in October when oil prices were US$40 - a point where many forecasters are now saying they are unlikely to return for a couple more years," said Trey Parker, partner and head of credit at Highland Capital.

Lenders are already retreating from providing credit. New leveraged loans for oil and gas companies sank 49% to US$49bn last year, the lowest since US$21bn in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

PAIN TOLERANCE

While credit ratings agencies are forecasting rising debt defaults, the fallout is expected to be less severe for leveraged loans than high-yield bonds, which have three times more energy exposure.

"Regardless of whether or not we see an uptick in the default rate in energy loans, energy credit is only 3.5% to 4% of the overall loan market, so even if you had a 25% default rate in all energy loans, it would only be about a 1% uptick in the overall loan market default rate," Parker said.

"We believe the loan and high-yield markets have already priced in a lot of the defaults in the energy space," he said.

Fitch expects problem energy companies to boost U.S. institutional leveraged loan defaults to US$24bn this year from US$16.4bn last year.

The OCC in December said that it was closely monitoring oil and gas-related exposure as one of the risks that could develop into a systemic problem and one that may already raise concern at individual banks.

Wells Fargo has set more money aside to cover bad oil and gas loans, Reuters reported last month. Citigroup also set aside US$250m, but said it would need twice that amount if oil held at US$25 per barrel. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Michelle Sierra)