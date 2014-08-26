Aug 26 Regus Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 8.1 percent to 804.7 million stg

* Interim dividend up 14 percent to 1.25 pence per share

* H1 mature revenue growth of 3.2 pct at constant currency to 647.5 mln stg

* Due to strong deal pipeline we now expect to open at least 450 business centres in 2014

* New openings will lead to additional opening costs and initial operating losses which will impact group's full year results

