Nov 18 Office space supplier Regus Plc said profitability in the second half of the year improved as occupancy rates at centres opened for at least two years were at historic highs, but said it was cautious about its prospects for 2012.

"Looking forward, we are conscious of the global macroeconomic uncertainty and we are, therefore, being suitably cautious in our planning assumptions for 2012," said the company in a statement.

Luxembourg-based Regus, which offers ready-to-use offices for rentals as short as half a day, however, said it was on track to meet its financial year 2011 targets.

Regus, established in 1989, said turnover for July-October increased 17 percent to 394 million pounds, from 336 million pounds a year ago. This was driven by a strong performance at its mature business, that makes up about 82 percent of its global portfolio.

The company opened 46 centres in July-October, including its first centres in Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Croatia and Slovenia.

Regus'shares, whose customers include GlaxoSmithKline , Google, and Starbucks, were trading slightly lower at 83.5 pence at 0825 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.