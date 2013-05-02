* 1st-qtr group revenue 356.9 mln stg vs 299.3 mln stg
* Revenue per occupied workstation rises 3.3 pct
* Says it added 100 centres in the quarter
May 2 Regus Plc, which rents out
business lounges and meeting rooms for as short as half a day,
reported an 18 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on growing
demand from companies looking to cut costs.
Group revenue rose to 356.9 million pounds ($555 million) in
constant currency terms from 299.3 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue for the period included a 13.7 million pound
contribution from MWB Business Exchange, a smaller rival
that Regus bought in February.
Regus, whose customers include GlaxoSmithKline Plc,
Google Inc and Nokia Oyj, said it added 100
centres in the quarter, including 64 acquired from MWB. It had
1,508 centres as of March 31.
The company, which has weathered the downturn in the UK
commercial property market by expanding globally, said in March
it expected to add at least 350 centres this year, mostly in the
Unites States and Asia.
The United States is the company's largest market.
"Overall, our business has demonstrated continued resilience
and flexibility in the face of challenging market conditions and
we are comfortable with our plan to invest further to accelerate
growth," the company said on Thursday.
The Luxembourg-based company said it invested 99 million
pounds on its growth programme over the quarter.
Revenue from centres opened on or before Dec. 31, 2010,
which make up 77 percent of the total, rose 5.2 percent to 311
million pounds.
"Importantly, centres opened in 2012 reached breakeven at
the gross profit level during the quarter, in line with previous
guidance," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
Revenue per occupied workstation (RevPOW) -- a key metric in
the space rental business -- increased 3.3 percent in constant
currency terms to 1,935 pounds.
Regus posted a 72 percent jump in full-year profit, mainly
due to increased demand for ready-to-use offices in the United
States.
Regus's shares were up about 1 percent at 163.9 pence at
0758 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.