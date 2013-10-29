Oct 29 Office space supplier Regus Plc
reported a 26 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, but said
full-year results would be hurt by the additional investments it
was making to open new centres.
The company, which provides meeting rooms, business lounges
and office spaces for rent, said it now planned to open between
420 and 440 new centres, up from its previous estimate of 350
centres.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Panmure Gordon cut their
full-year earnings-per-share estimates for the company by 14
percent.
"The higher number of centre openings has a 14 million pound
negative impact on our operating profit estimates as we expect
them to initially make a negative contribution..." Goldman Sachs
analyst Charles Wilson said in a note.
Wilson, however, retained a "buy" rating on the stock and
said the shares provide "good exposure to a global cyclical
recovery, despite the short-term cut to earnings".
Analysts on average expect full-year revenue of 1.55 billion
pounds and pretax profit of 99.2 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in the Luxembourg-headquartered company fell more
than 6 percent. The stock was trading down about 4.1 percent at
196.3 pence at 1032 GMT, making them one of the top losers on
the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
Regus said group turnover in the third quarter ended Sept.
30 rose to 386.6 million pounds ($623.63 million) from 307.3
million pounds last year.
Regus, whose customers include GlaxoSmithKline Plc,
Google Inc and Toshiba, said revenue per
occupied workstation (RevPOW) -- a key metric in the space
rental business -- increased 4.3 percent to 1,920 pounds.
The company's first-half profit had dropped 3 percent due to
restructuring costs related to the acquisition of MWB Business
Exchange Plc in February.