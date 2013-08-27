Aug 27 Office space supplier Regus Plc's
first-half profit fell 3 percent as restructuring costs related
to an acquisition earlier this year hurt margins.
Regus, which offers business lounges, meeting rooms and
office space for rent for periods as short as half a day, said
pretax profit fell to 31.1 million pounds ($48.45 million) for
the six months ended June 30, from 32.2 million pounds a year
earlier.
Operating margins for the first half fell to 4.6 percent
from 5.6 percent a year earlier.
Regus outbid Hong Kong-based Pyrrho Investments for MWB
Business Exchange Plc in February, offering 65.6 million pounds
for 64 centres of the serviced office provider.
The Luxembourg-headquartered company, whose customers
include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Google Inc and
Nokia Oyj, said revenue rose 22.4 percent to 744.7
million pounds.
Revenue from the company's mature business - centres opened
on or before Dec. 31, 2010 - increased 5.9 percent to 626
million pounds.
Revenue per occupied workstation (RevPOW) -- a key metric in
the space rental business -- increased 3.7 percent in constant
currency terms to 3913 pounds.