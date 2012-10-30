BRIEF-Future Land's contract sales up 96.5 pct y/y in January-May
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
LONDON Oct 30 Regus Plc SA : * Financial performance in the third quarter of 2012 was in line with
management expectations * Group turnover in the period increased by 7.6 pct at constant currency to
307.3 mln stg compared with 293.5 mln stg * Performance of mature business, which makes up over 80 pct of our global
portfolio of centres, remains strong.
MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator.