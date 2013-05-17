HELSINKI May 17 The European Union's top economic official said the European Central Bank could ease its monetary policy further due to weak euro zone inflation.

"It looks like there is room for further monetary policy easing from the inflation perspective," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a seminar in Helsinki.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent and extended its provision of unlimited funds to banks by a year at its May meeting. Euro zone inflation fell to a three-year low of 1.2 percent in April, allowing some room for manoeuvre. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)