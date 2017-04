Dec 8 Reinhold Europe AB :

* Said on Saturday its CEO, Kenneth Liberg acquired 60,524,677 shares of the company as a result of the subscription for the shares of the new issue

* Currently he holds 55 percent stake in the company representing 51 percent votes on the company's general meeting of the shareholders

* Prior to transaction Kenneth Liberg had not owned any shares of the company

