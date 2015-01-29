BRIEF-Street Capital says Q1 shareholders' loss per share was $0.02
* Street Capital Group Inc - total revenue was $10.8 million in Q1-2017 compared to $13.2 million
Jan 29 Reinhold Europe AB :
* Said on Wednesday that it increased the company's share capital to EUR 5,416,338.385 ($6.1 million) and it has now 102,350,380 of shares in total.
($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.