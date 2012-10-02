LONDON Oct 2 The reinsurance industry has
pulled back from protecting investors against non-payment of
debt, reducing its exposure by 80 percent over the past nine
years, industry regulators said on Tuesday.
Reinsurers sold $3.8 billion of protection through the
credit default swap (CDS) market last year, down sharply from a
peak of $20.3 billion in 2003, the International Association of
Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) said in a report.
Swiss Re, the world's No. 2 reinsurer, and AIG
, the fifth-biggest primary insurer, absorbed heavy
losses on credit default swaps during the 2008 financial crisis.
AIG was forced to accept a $182 billion taxpayer bailout as
a result, while Swiss Re took a $3 billion loan from billionaire
investor Warren Buffett.
IAIS in May said that insurers involved in "non-traditional"
activities such as writing credit default swaps could pose a
risk to the financial system and may be forced to hold extra
capital or meet tougher reporting requirements.
The curbs could be imposed as part of a drive by the G20
group of countries to tighten financial regulation and prevent a
repeat of the 2008 crisis.
Last year reinsurers bought $3.9 billion of default
protection through the CDS market, making them net buyers
overall, IAIS said.
Insurers and reinsurers combined bought $227 billion of CDS
protection in 2011, easily outstripping the $70 billion of
protection they sold.
Switzerland-based IAIS also said that the insurance and
reinsurance industry held up well last year despite a spate of
costly natural catastrophes and "uneven" global economic
activity.