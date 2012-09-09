* Reinsurers not insulated in case of euro zone collapse -
Willis
* Munich Re sees flat prices at January policy renewals
* Investors favour ILS over reinsurance stocks - PwC
By Myles Neligan
MONACO, Sept 10 Reinsurers, largely spared by
the credit crunch and euro zone crisis, will be pondering why
their good fortune has not been rewarded by the stock market as
they hold their annual get-together this week in the
Mediterranean resort of Monte Carlo.
The reinsurance industry, which takes on some of the risks
underwritten by insurers, has enjoyed relative stability during
the last four years of financial turmoil, reflecting broadly
recession-proof demand as businesses and consumers feel unable
to forego protection against mishaps.
Swiss Re, the No. 2 player, had to raise
emergency funding after taking heavy losses on credit
derivatives in 2008, but the industry as a whole had minimal
exposure to toxic assets during the credit crunch, and has also
so far avoided major hits from distressed euro zone debt.
Moreover, reinsurers in 2011 comfortably weathered their
second-costliest natural catastrophe year on record after a
spate of disasters including Japan's Tohoku earthquake generated
a claims bill of $116 billion.
And yet the sector remains stubbornly unpopular among equity
investors, with the shares in most publicly-quoted reinsurers
trading at a discount of between 10 and 20 percent to the value
of their assets.
This disenchantment partly reflects a cautious attitude by
investors towards all financial institutions because of
lingering worries over the health of the banking system,
exacerbated by the crisis in the euro area.
"Relative to the broader financial services industry, we've
proven ourselves to be more resilient for now, but there are
some macroeconomic risks which would be significant in our world
as well," said Steve Hearn, Chief Executive of reinsurance
broker Willis' Willis Global unit.
"If there's a euro zone collapse, we won't be isolated for
long."
Equity investors' distaste is also driven by concerns over
persistent weakness in global reinsurance prices amid intense
competition, just as rock-bottom interest rates aimed at
propping up the faltering economy erode the income they generate
from investments.
"Traditionally the investment yield has been a major source
of earnings for reinsurers," said Martyn Street, a director at
ratings agency Fitch.
"(Low interest rates) make it more challenging to sustain
earnings, which is why we believe insurers should be, and to
some extent are, focusing more on underwriting."
FLATLINING
Reinsurance prices will likely be flat when European
insurers renew their policies in January, sector leader Munich
Re, said on Sunday, echoing analysts' view that a
long-awaited upturn in response to last year's record claims
bill is already running out of steam.
But another factor behind investor reluctance to buy
reinsurance shares is the rise of the insurance-linked
securities (ILS) market, according to James Quin, a partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Insurance-linked securities are innovative but increasingly
popular instruments such as catastrophe bonds that give
investors an income in exchange for promising to pay some claims
if a natural catastrophe occurs. ILS sales have burgeoned this
year thanks to a growing perception that they are insulated from
mainstream financial and economic shocks.
For investors, ILS investment is often preferable to buying
reinsurance shares as it avoids the danger that company
management teams will try to boost subdued earnings growth
through ill-fated transactions such as takeovers, Quin said.
"There's probably more enthusiasm for some types of ILS than
there is for investing in the pure reinsurance sector, and one
component of that disconnect is there is concern about whether
there is a close alignment of interests between investors and
management," he told Reuters.
"Reinsurers can give themselves one cheer because they're
not in bad shape, but they can't give themselves three cheers
because there's a lot more they could be doing to improve the
proposition to investors."
Paradoxically, one development that could transform the
sector's fortunes overnight would be a natural disaster big
enough to convincingly boost prices across the board.
Reinsurance shares typically rise in the wake of major
natural disasters in the anticipation of big price increases,
even though a surge in claims can wipe out earnings in the near
term.
However, a catastrophe generating insured losses of between
$50 billion and $60 billion would be required, according to
Willis Global's Hearn, far exceeding the inflation-adjusted
$46.6 billion hit inflicted in 2005 by Hurricane Katrina, the
most destructive windstorm on record.