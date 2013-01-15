LONDON Jan 15 Investing in insurance risk
generated higher returns than other financial benchmarks in
2012, with an index of insurance-linked securities yielding
almost 10 percent, broker Aon Benfield said in a report
on Tuesday.
ILS include catastrophe bonds, which give investors an
income in exchange for promising to pay some claims if a natural
catastrophe occurs.
Returns on ILS fared well against other financial
benchmarks, attracting new investors on the perception the asset
class is insulated from mainstream financial and economic
shocks.
The Aon Benfield All Bond ILS index showed a 9.9 percent
return in 2012, compared to 1.6 percent on 3-5 year Treasury
notes. The return on 3-year U.S. corporate notes rated at BB+
was 7.6 percent and on 3-5 year fixed rate asset-backed
securities it was 6.4 percent.
Cat bond sales totalled $6.25 billion last year, an increase
of more than 35 percent from 2011, Aon Benfield said.
New issuance was at its highest since 2007 and total bonds
outstanding at year-end was a record $16.54 billion.
Aon Benfield's U.S. Hurricane Bond index posted returns of
10.5 percent, beating the prior year's 6.1 percent. The U.S.
Earthquake Bond index returned 5.0 percent, down from 5.4
percent.