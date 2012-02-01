LONDON Feb 1 The market for Industry Loss Warranties, catastrophe reinsurance contracts that pay out when total hurricane or earthquake claims exceed a stated threshold, will equal historic highs for pricing and issuance this year, broker Willis Re said.

Insurers will buy ILWs offering a total potential payout of between $6.5 billion and $7.5 billion in 2012, Willis Re estimated in a report, an increase of up to 25 percent compared with last year, while average prices will rise about 20 percent.

The projected increase partly reflects strong demand from reinsurers amid fears traditional retrocession - insurance for reinsurers - may not be available after insurers absorbed a near-record $100 billion in catastrophe claims last year.

"In the second half of 2011, there was heightened speculation on availability and pricing of retro capacity for the 2012 season, which pushed ILW protection buyers into the market to seek early cover," said Henry Kingham, Executive Director of Willis Re Specialty.

ILWs, like catastrophe bonds and other insurance-linked securities, allow traditional insurers and reinsurers to transfer some catastrophe risk on their books to capital markets investors.

Just 14 percent of outstanding ILWs are exposed to catastrophes outside the United States and Europe, limiting the number of payouts last year, when natural disaster losses were clustered in the Asia Pacific region.