LONDON Feb 5 Nephila Capital, a fund manager
that invests in natural catastrophe insurance, is to give a
broad range of investors access to reinsurance-linked
investments for the first time via the Lloyd's of London
insurance market.
A new Lloyd's insurance syndicate, backed by Nephila and
managed by Asta Managing Agency Ltd, will underwrite reinsurance
contracts known as insurance-linked securities.
An Asta spokesman said on Tuesday this was the first time
investors, such as hedge funds, pension funds and institutional
investors, would be have access to these instruments via the
Lloyd's market.
Insurance-linked securities (ILS) are instruments that allow
insurers to spread their risks among investors. The most common
form is the "catastrophe bond" in which insurers offload some of
their exposure to natural disasters.
Reinsurance, in traditional forms and in areas like
insurance-linked securities, has become a focus for some hedge
funds and pension funds. The sector can offer attractive returns
even in tough economic times because it not correlated with
broader financial markets.
Bermuda-based Nephila Capital has $8 billion in assets under
management. Private equity company KKR & Co acquired a
24.9 percent stake in Nephila in January.
Nephila will underwrite the products for the new Lloyd's
syndicate, which will start with a capacity of 100 million
pounds ($157.39 million).
Lloyd's of London is a collection of about 80 competing
insurance syndicates that sell insurance against natural
catastrophes and other risks worldwide.