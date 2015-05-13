(Refiles to remove redundant word from headline)

LONDON May 13 Willis Re, the reinsurance broking arm of Willis Group Holdings, has launched a product to help insurers hedge against difficult to quantify risks such as cyber attacks, the firm said on Wednesday.

The reinsurance facility will also provide cover for other "emerging unknowns", Willis Re said in a statement, where the levels of exposure are as yet unclear and could be very large.

Some insurers have been wary of offering cyber insurance because of the hard to define knock-on effects of a cyber attack, resulting in potentially huge claims.

"A lot of insurers are concerned about taking on certain types of liability risks," said Andrew Newman, head of global casualty at Willis Re. "This (product) gives them a mechanism to hedge downside risk."

Reinsurers help insurance companies cover the cost of major damage claims, in exchange for part of the premiums their insurance company clients pay.

The facility is backed by 20 reinsurers and could provide a maximum of $1 billion in reinsurance cover, Newman said, though the normal limit would be $400-500 million.

It uses a model to assess the potential size of claims against liability insurance and provides the cover based on pre-agreed contract wording.

Other potential systemic risks include issues such as driverless cars, where a software failure could cause a large number of accidents at once, Newman said.

"We are in a new world where we have new exposures which go beyond anything most people can conceive of."