Fitch Ratings has assigned technology company Rolta India
Limited (Rolta)
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BB-'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The agency expects to rate Rolta's foreign currency senior
unsecured debt at
'BB-' and Rolta, LLC's proposed USD guaranteed senior notes at
'BB-(EXP)' on
completion of the notes issue and on the assumption that
sufficient proceeds are
raised and used to pay down enough secured debt to reduce the
subordination of
senior unsecured creditors.
Final instrument ratings would be contingent upon the receipt of
final
documentation conforming materially to information already
received. Failure to
conduct the refinancing according to plan would likely result in
the withdrawal
of the instrument ratings.
Rolta, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rolta India Limited.
Key Rating Drivers
Small scale, low diversification: Despite its high profitability
Rolta's ratings
are constrained by its small scale of operations. Given its
size, Fitch believes
that the company's growth strategy will continue to rely partly
on acquisitions
of core technologies to strengthen its intellectual properties
which will
require high capex and limit its ability to deleverage.
Increase in leverage: Fitch forecasts that Rolta's funds flow
from operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage will increase well above 3x by end-FY13
from 2.8x at
end-FY12 due to capex. Rolta's free cash flow (FCF) is likely to
remain negative
over the medium term as capex will only slowly decline from a
peak of INR14bn in
FY12.
Proposed notes subordinated: Rolta's senior unsecured creditors,
including the
proposed bond, which is fully guaranteed by Rolta and its main
operating
subsidiaries on a senior basis, are subordinated to the
company's secured debt
which accounted for close to 90% of the total debt at end of the
financial year
to June 2012 (end-FY12). If successful, the proposed refinancing
will reduce
subordination to a level at which Fitch would not notch down
unsecured debt from
the IDR.
Niche-market operation: Rolta's key credit strength lies in its
established
market position in engineering and geospatial services which
have high entry
barriers. This has led to solid revenue growth and operating
EBITDAR margins
over 40%, which compare favourably with industry peers. In
addition, Indian
defence spending is likely to grow which will continue to be a
foundation for
Rolta's growth over the long term.
Transition to IP-led strategy: Rolta's gradual transition to an
IP-led solution
provider is a sound strategy as it creates long-term recurring
revenues in the
form of licence sales and maintenance fees. The company's target
to improve the
IP-driven revenue share to 25%-30% in the next two to three
years from the
current 15% should add stability to revenue growth and operating
margins.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- FFO-adjusted leverage increasing above 4x. However, Fitch
expects the company
to maintain leverage below 4x in the medium term, driven by a
gradual decrease
in capex and stable FFO growth.
Rolta's IDRs are constrained by the small scale of its
operations. As such,
Fitch does not foresee any positive rating action over the
medium term.
