LONDON Oct 16 Chinese mobile gaming company Rekoo said on Wednesday it had chosen London as the new home of its European operations.

The company is the first from mainland China to establish an office in East London's technology hub, christened by Britain's government as "Tech City", and home to established gaming companies such as Mind Candy, behind the Moshi Monsters brand.

It will hire an initial 10 employees and expects to have 25 based in London within three years.

Rekoo's move to London coincided with a visit to China by Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne and London Mayor Boris Johnson, who are trying to attract Chinese investment as part of plans to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2015.

Rekoo's plan to invest in London follows a series of deals by Chinese companies in Britain in recent days.

China's Beijing Construction Engineering Group said on Sunday it had entered a joint venture to build a business district at Manchester airport, and last week a Chinese billionaire announced plans to spend 500 million pounds on rebuilding London's Crystal Palace. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; editing by David Evans)