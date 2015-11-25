Nov 25 U.S. film studio Relativity Media LLC is
accusing its senior lender and two former executives of a secret
plan to thwart its refinancing efforts, a factor that it said in
court documents helped lead to its July bankruptcy filing.
In a revised disclosure statement for its plan to exit
bankruptcy, Relativity said lender Colbeck Capital Management
recruited then-CFO Andrew Matthews and production head Matthew
Alvarez to sabotage the studio's efforts to refinance debt.
The document accuses Colbeck and the two executives of
conspiracy and breach of fiduciary duties. According to
Relativity, Colbeck went behind the company's back to try to
implement its own buyout plan for its own benefit.
"Colbeck intentionally diverted sources of equity and debt
financing away from the company's efforts and instead sought to
have such sources committed to their clandestine plan," the
document said.
Colbeck, Matthews and Alvarez could not be reached for
comment.
Relativity, which counts the award-winning "The Fighter"
among its films, filed for Chapter 11 protection in July
with$1.2 billion of debt after a string of box office flops.
Last month, founder and CEO Ryan Kavanaugh sold the
company's TV studio to a group of senior lenders for $125
million and struck a deal with other investors to buy back its
film, music and sports divisions through a debt-for-equity swap.
The plan still needs approval of creditors and a bankruptcy
judge.
Kavanaugh, who built a career in financing films, hailed
Relativity as a "next-generation" studio for financing,
distribution, music publishing and sports entertainment when he
founded the company in 2004.
Since its bankruptcy filing, the company has suffered
tensions with Millennium Film, which is co-producing the action
thriller "Hunter Killer." The two studios struck a deal earlier
this month to keep the project, starring Gerard Butler, afloat.
The case is In re Relativity Fashion LLC, in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-11989.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)