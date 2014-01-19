By Stuart Grudgings
KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 20 The Sunday Mass at Our Lady
of Lourdes Catholic church seems like a model for the
multicultural, tolerant Malaysia that its government likes to
present to the outside world.
An ethnic Chinese priest conducts the service in the Malay
language to a congregation made up of migrants from the
country's eastern Borneo island states along with a handful of
Vietnamese immigrants.
But it takes only a few minutes for the worshippers to utter
the Malay and Arabic word for God that has become a festering
source of contention in the Muslim-majority country, deepening
ethnic divisions and tarnishing its moderate image.
"We believe in Allah, the father almighty, creator of heaven
and earth," the 300 or so faithful chant.
A long tussle over who can say "Allah" in Malaysia has
flared anew, as Islamization that many see as driven by
political forces threatens to erode the secular constitution and
minority rights in the ethnically diverse country following a
divisive election last year.
A court ruling last October in favour of the government's
case that Allah is exclusive to Muslims was followed this month
by the seizure of more than 300 Malay-language Bibles by Islamic
authorities using a little-known state law.
Lawyers say the row now threatens to become a constitutional
crisis as the federal charter's guarantee of religious freedom
is challenged by more assertive enforcement of little-used state
laws and decrees by Malaysia's royal sultans - who have the
authority to appoint clerics and instruct religious police.
The crisis appeared to deepen on Sunday when Malaysia's
king, regarded as the defender of the Islamic faith, gave his
backing to the October court ruling, the first time the largely
ceremonial head of state has weighed in on the issue.
Malaysian police have recommended prominent Catholic priest
Lawrence Andrew be charged with sedition for saying churches
would keep saying Allah in Selangor, Malaysia's most populous
and richest state which neighbours the capital Kuala Lumpur.
The tussle over the right to use the word is uniquely
Malaysian, bemusing many religious scholars even in countries
with a reputation for much stricter Islam.
"When I go through Facebook you can see people are saying
Malaysia is being such a funny country, we have become the
laughter of the world," said Richenda Raphael, a 25-year-old
worshipper at the Catholic Mass.
"In Saudi Arabia all people can use the Allah word, but here
we can't. We should stop this," said Raphael, who moved to Kuala
Lumpur from the Borneo state of Sabah five years ago.
The latest bout of tension, and confusion, over the word was
triggered by a court ruling in October that Andrew's Catholic
newspaper could not use Allah because it was not "an integral
part of the faith in Christianity". A federal court will hear an
appeal by the Catholic Church in March.
Government ministers have said the word could still be used
in eastern Sabah and Sarawak states, where most of Malaysia's
Christians live, but the ruling has left doubt over whether it
can be used in the peninsula, to where many Christians have
migrated. Christians make up about 9 percent of Malaysia's 29
million people.
The unprecedented raid to confiscate Bbibles this month was
based on a 1988 state law in Selangor that restricts more than
30 Arabic words and phrases to Muslims.
MIXING POLITICS AND RELIGION
Those who support Muslims' exclusive right to the word have
justified it by saying that its use by Christians could confuse
Muslims and be used to convert them to Christianity.
At one of a series of public events to defend the ban in
Selangor state, Islamic and ruling party officials said Andrew
had inflamed the issue and flouted state law with his comment
that Christians would keep saying Allah. An effigy of the priest
was reportedly burned at a recent protest by Muslims.
"It is part and parcel of the uniqueness of Malaysia," said
Hamidzun Khairuddin, a 47-year-old Muslim resident who came to
watch the sparsely attended event by the side of a football
field. "Everybody has to respect other religions."
A large number of Islamic scholars say Allah is not
exclusive to Muslims. Many have noted that Allah is not a name,
with a literal meaning in Arabic of "the God". The term predates
the founding of Islam and the Quran does not prohibit other
religions from using it.
Critics say Prime Minister Najib Razak's government, which
is under pressure over a jump in living costs as it cuts fuel
and food subsidies, has given confusing signals on the issue and
at worst encouraged conservative Islamist elements within the
long-ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).
The government has tilted away from liberal reforms and
catered more to UMNO and Islamic traditionalists since last
May's unconvincing election win, in which ethnic Chinese voters
and many urban Malays deserted the long-ruling coalition.
While promoting his anti-extremist Global Movement of
Moderates on foreign trips, at home Najib has allowed senior
party members and ministers to sharply raise their rhetoric
against perceived threats to mainstream Islam. The interior
ministry this month banned a prominent civil society group,
partly because some of its members were deemed un-Islamic.
"They have totally abdicated their responsibility to provide
leadership at a time of crisis," said Andrew Khoo, co-chairman
of the Malaysian Bar Council's Human Rights Committee.
"Malaysia's international reputation must be suffering as a
result of this."
Najib - whose cabinet endorsed a 10-point plan in 2011 that
allowed the importation and publication of Bibles in Malay - has
not mentioned that agreement, calling for the dispute to be
settled using "the rule of law and dialogue as well as mutual
respect". The plan was announced after arsonists firebombed
several churches in 2010 over an initial ruling that allowed the
Catholic newspaper to use the Arabic word.
The three-party opposition has also not made a united
condemnation of the Jan. 2 seizure of Bibles from a Christian
group.
That reflects the political risks of appearing not to defend
Islam. A survey by the University of Malaya found that 77
percent of Malays, who are Muslim and make up about 60 percent
of the population, felt Allah should not be used by other
religions.
"It's a collective failure of the whole system of
maintaining balance and good sense between the different races
and religious groups," said Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, associate
professor of political science at Universiti Sains Malaysia.
That has left Christian worshippers in Selangor and other
states in limbo over what they see as an integral part of their
faith. The worshippers at Our Lady of Lourdes church said the
word had been second nature to them and their only way to refer
to God since their childhoods in Borneo.
"I don't like the Malaysian system where politics is mixed
with the religious because these are two different things and
very sensitive," said Frendie Aloysius, a 29-year-old customs
officer, after attending Mass.
