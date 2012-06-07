Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses shareholders during an annual general meeting in Bombay August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) hopes to produce an additional 30 million cubic metres per day of gas at its KG-D6 field off India's east coast, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

The additional production will be realised through further exploration and development at the field, Ambani told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

The energy-focused conglomerate reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in profit during the three months to March, its shares are near a three-year low, and its rising cash pile has fuelled investor disquiet.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)