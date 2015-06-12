UPDATE 5-Oil trades near five-month lows despite Saudi assurances on cuts
* Saudi Arabia says most in OPEC and Russia on board for new cuts
MUMBAI, June 12 India's Reliance Industries Ltd will start commercial 4G telecommunication services by December, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.
Speaking at the company's annual meeting of shareholders, Ambani, India's richest man, said the telecoms unit will initiate a test launch over the next few months and that the fiscal year to March 2017 will be the first full year of its commercial operations.
Reliance, which re-entered the telecoms business in 2010 by acquiring the only company that had won nationwide 4G airwaves in a government auction, has yet to start services as it builds the business under its unit Reliance Jio on an unproven and still-developing technology. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Saudi Arabia says most in OPEC and Russia on board for new cuts
LONDON, May 5 Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specialising in oil, liquidated the fund's last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.