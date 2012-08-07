NEW DELHI Aug 7 A panel of Indian officials,
including those from the upstream regulator, have declared three
gas discoveries in Reliance Industries KG D6 block as
commercial, subject to certain conditions, an oil ministry
official told reporters.
Reliance's budgeted expenditure on key gas fields from the
D6 block for the three fiscal years 2010/11, 2011/12, and
2012/13 has also been approved, with some conditions, the
official said.
India's oil ministry had asked Reliance and partner BP
to share all records and accounts for the D6 block
operated by them, off India's east coast, with the federal
auditor, or risk deadlock on development crucial to step falling
gas output.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)