GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips on election fears, downbeat China PMI weighs on stocks
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
Feb 19 India's Reliance Industries said the company and its partner BP Plc plan to jointly invest more than $5 billion over the next three to five years to boost output at a key natural gas field off India's east coast.
The D6 block in Krishna Godavari basin is jointly operated by the two energy companies and was expected to contribute up to a quarter of the gas supply for Asia's third-largest economy, but output from the block has been declining.
The two companies are planning to invest in a series of projects to develop around 4 trillion cubic feet of discovered natural gas resources from the block, Reliance said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
Jun 01 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JUNE from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1439.9147 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total