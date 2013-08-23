Aug 23 Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and British oil company BP Plc on Friday announced a new gas condensate discovery off the east coast of India in the Cauvery basin.

The discovery is situated 62 kilometres from the coast in the Cauvery Basin and is the second gas discovery in the block. Reliance is the operator of the block with a 70 percent stake and BP has a 30 percent share.