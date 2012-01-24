MUMBAI Jan 24 India's Reliance Industries
will open its share buyback from Feb. 1, and close the
offer on Jan. 19 next year, it said in an advertisement in the
Times of India newspaper on Tuesday.
Reliance, India's biggest company by market value, said late
last week it will spend up to $2.1 billion to buy back shares at
a maximum price of 870 rupees each, or about 10 percent premium
over its current share price, as it looks to prop
up its underperforming shares.
It will buy back up to 120 million shares, or 3.7 percent of
outstanding equity. Its controlling shareholders, who own 44.7
percent of the equity, will not participate in the offer.
Shares fell 2.7 percent on Monday after the energy major
posted its first drop in quarterly profit in more than two
years. By 0423 GMT on Tuesday, the stock was up 1.8 percent at
785.45 rupees .
Reliance's market value tumbled 35 percent in
2011, mainly because of worries that falling output from its
offshore gas fields would hurt its long-term growth.
The stock underperformed the main Mumbai market,
which fell nearly 25 percent in the same period.
The share buyback is expected to increase shareholder value
by reducing the number of shares and increasing earnings per
share, Reliance said in the advertisement.
This is the company's first share buyback since 2005 and the
biggest ever in India.
Citigroup and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
are the managers for the buyback offer.