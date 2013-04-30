MUMBAI, April 30 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium of telecom
companies building an 8,000 kilometre submarine cable system to
link Malaysia and Singapore with the Middle East.
The Bay of Bengal Gateway (BBG) cable system, which will
have connections to India and Sri Lanka, is expected to carry
commercial traffic by end of 2014, Reliance said in a statement.
Other members of the consortium include Telekom Malaysia
, Vodafone, Omantel, Etisalat
and Dialog Axiata.
Reliance, which is the only company with nationwide permits
for 4G services in India, last week took a step closer to
launching the services in a fiercely competitive telecoms market
with a deal to lease undersea cable capacity from Bharti Airtel
on the Chennai to Singapore route.