A shareholder speaks on a mobile phone while attending the annual general meeting of Reliance Capital in Mumbai September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Reliance Capital (RLCP.NS) gain around 1.8 percent after its CEO says the financial services firm has began talks to sell a 26 percent stake in its general insurance arm to a strategic foreign partner, in an interview with The Economic Times.

A spokesman confirms to Reuters the comments made by the CEO Sam Ghosh in the interview with the newspaper.

Ghosh did not name the potential partners in the interview.

In December Reliance Capital had also said it was in talks with potential partners to sell up to 26 percent in its general insurance business.