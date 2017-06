A man walks past a logo of Reliance Communication before the Annual General Meeting in Mumbai September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Communications shares rise 2.3 percent after earnings out late on Saturday smashed analyst expectations. Earnings surged after a sharp fall in costs as well as on tax-related gains.

However, the market keenly watching for any progress in the company's talks to raise funds through asset sales.

Reliance Communications said on Monday its net debt stood at $7 billion at the end of March, up from $6.9 billion in December.