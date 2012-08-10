An investor watches the share index at a local share and stock market in Chandigarh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian companies continue to report earnings, with the focus shifting to energy and commodity blue chips as well as the Reliance companies controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani.

On the economic front, Indian inflation data will be key as investors fear a weak monsoon is keeping food prices high at a time of continued signs of slowing economic growth.

Indian wholesale prices are expected to rise 7.37 percent in July from a year earlier, compared to 7.25 percent in June, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors are also awaiting policy initiatives from the government after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram promised to unveil fiscal consolidation steps.

Among key April-June earnings: Saturday: ONGC, Reliance Capital (RLCP.NS), Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) Monday: Tata Steel (TISC.NS), Coal India (COAL.NS) Tuesday: Reliance Power (RPOL.NS), Reliance Infrastructure

Markets will be closed on Wednesday for Independence Day.