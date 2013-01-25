The sun rises behind a communications tower in New Delhi March 20, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS) ended 7.62 percent higher at 86.10 rupees after The Economic Times newspaper reported the company was in talks to sell a stake in its mobile tower unit to Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS).

The stock nearly recovered most of its Thursday's losses of 9.14 percent, sparked by a sharper-than-expected fall in its October-December quarter.

The Economic Times reported Reliance Communications was in talks over a stake sale in Reliance Infratel to a unit of Reliance Industries, as well as leasing arrangement for mobile towers, citing two people close to the negotiations.

