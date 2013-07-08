A man walks past a logo of Reliance Communication before the Annual General Meeting in Mumbai September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

MUMBAI Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS) ended up 7 percent on Monday after the company said it will spin off its real estate business into a separately listed unit.

The unit, Reliance Properties, will work with global partners to develop real estate, which includes land in Mumbai and New Delhi, Reliance Communications said on Friday.

The value of the real estate when developed was estimated to be more than 120 billion rupees, the company said.

Reliance Communications ended up 7 percent, after hitting a session high of 149.60 rupees. The stock has gained more than 100 percent this year.