MUMBAI, July 8 India's Reliance Communications Ltd gained more than 4 percent on Monday to its highest intraday level since Jan. 14, 2011, after the company said it will spin off its real estate business into a separately listed unit.

The unit, Reliance Properties, will work with global partners to develop real estate, which includes land in Mumbai and New Delhi, Reliance Communications said on Friday.

The value of the real estate when developed was estimated to be more than 120 billion rupees ($2 billion), the company said.

Reliance Communications rose 4.1 percent as of 0352 GMT, after earlier hitting a session high of 142.20 rupees.