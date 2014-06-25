MUMBAI, June 25 Shares of India's Reliance Communications Ltd fall 2.2 percent after the company said on Tuesday it is launching a share sale to institutional investors as it looks to reduce debt.

The company said it would sell shares for 142.13 rupees each, or a discount of 5 percent to the floor price, but the company did not specify the number of shares being sold in the offering.

Sources had told Reuters earlier that the company is likely to raise $500 million through the share sale. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)