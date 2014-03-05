Gold on track for biggest weekly decline in seven weeks
Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) fall 1.7 percent after a unit of rival Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), Bharti Infratel (BHRI.NS), entered into a tower sharing pact with Reliance Industries (RELI.NS).
The deal with Bharti reduces the prospect that Reliance Communications and Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecoms unit of Reliance Industries, will expand their tower sharing deal from last year.
Reliance Jio Infocomm signed a deal worth 12 billion rupees in June 2013 to share Reliance Communications fibre optic network for 4G services.
SINGAPORE Oil prices stabilised on Friday but were on track for a second straight weekly loss on concerns that an OPEC-led production cut has failed to significantly tighten an oversupplied market.