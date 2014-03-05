The sun rises behind a communications tower in New Delhi March 20, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) fall 1.7 percent after a unit of rival Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), Bharti Infratel (BHRI.NS), entered into a tower sharing pact with Reliance Industries (RELI.NS).

The deal with Bharti reduces the prospect that Reliance Communications and Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecoms unit of Reliance Industries, will expand their tower sharing deal from last year.

Reliance Jio Infocomm signed a deal worth 12 billion rupees in June 2013 to share Reliance Communications fibre optic network for 4G services.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)