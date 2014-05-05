MUMBAI May 5 Shares in India's Reliance Communications Ltd fell as much as 2.7 percent on Monday after the mobile carrier's consolidated net profit dropped more than expected in the January-March quarter.

Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said late on Friday consolidated net profit fell 48.5 percent to 1.56 billion rupees ($26 million) for its fourth quarter, from 3.03 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.15 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. The results of the latest and the year-ago quarters included one-off items. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)