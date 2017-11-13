FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RCom shares slump after fourth straight quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Technology
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Draft statement skips over Rohingya crisis
ASEAN Summit
Draft statement skips over Rohingya crisis
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 13, 2017 / 4:13 AM / in 19 minutes

RCom shares slump after fourth straight quarterly loss

Sankalp Phartiyal

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd’s (RLCM.NS) shares plummeted on Monday, after the company posted a fourth straight quarterly loss as it struggles with a heavy debt load and a price war started by an upstart rival that has eaten into margins.

FILE PHOTO: A man opens the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The billionaire Anil Ambani-controlled telecom operator on Saturday said its net loss widened to 27.09 billion rupees ($414.95 million), compared with a profit of 620 million rupees a year ago.

Shares in the company, widely known as RCom, fell as much as 12.1 percent and were down 10.3 pct at 0424 GMT.

With net of debt of 443 billion rupees as of end-March, RCom is the most leveraged among listed Indian telecom companies.

The company has missed interest payments on two outstanding domestic non-convertible debentures, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

Its debt is partly a result of cut-price plans offered by Reliance Jio Infocomm, the newest telecom operator in India, controlled by Ambani’s elder brother and the country’s richest man, Mukesh.

Anil Ambani said in June that RCom had won a reprieve from bankers to pay off loans until the end of December, but the re-payment plan hinged on the success of two deals - merging its wireless business with rival Aircel and selling a stake in the mobile masts arm to Canada’s Brookfield. Both those deals have since fallen apart.

($1 = 65.2850 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.