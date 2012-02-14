NEW DELHI Feb 14 Gas output from India's Reliance Industries' D6 block may decline to 27 million standard cubic meters a day (mscmd) from April, compared with 37-38 mscmd now, an oil ministry source said on Tuesday.

"This is what they have communicated to DGH," the source said, referring to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, the country's upstream regulator.

Output from the block, off India's east coast, had declined as Reliance drilled fewer wells than planned and six wells have ceased to produce due to the entry of sand or water, the government said in December. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)