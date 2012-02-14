NEW DELHI Feb 14 Gas output from India's
Reliance Industries' D6 block may decline to 27
million standard cubic meters a day (mscmd) from April, compared
with 37-38 mscmd now, an oil ministry source said on Tuesday.
"This is what they have communicated to DGH," the source
said, referring to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, the
country's upstream regulator.
Output from the block, off India's east coast, had declined
as Reliance drilled fewer wells than planned and six wells have
ceased to produce due to the entry of sand or water, the
government said in December.
