BRIEF-BHEL commissions two 270 MW thermal units in Maharashtra

* Bharat Heavy Electricals says two more 270 MW units are presently in advanced stages of completion at Nasik Source text: [Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned two units of 270 MW at RattanIndia Nasik Power Limited’s 5x270 MW thermal power project, located at Sinnar in Nasik District of Maharashtra. In addition, two more 270 MW units are presently in advanced stages of completion at Nasik.] Further company coverage: