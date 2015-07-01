China April exports, imports rise less than expected
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
MUMBAI Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) plans to invest about 2.5 trillion rupees ($39.3 billion) in digital initiatives, Chairman Mukesh Amabani said on Wednesday.
He did not give a timeline.
Ambani, India's richest man, was speaking at the launch of the Indian government's "Digital India Week", which is part of a campaign to provide fast internet connections for all. ($1 = 63.6100 rupees)
NEW DELHI India's most influential government think-tank has recommended lowering taxes and interest rates for loans on electric vehicles, while capping sales of conventional cars, signalling a dramatic shift in policy in one of the world's fastest growing auto markets.