Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, poses for photographers before addressing the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) plans to invest about 2.5 trillion rupees ($39.3 billion) in digital initiatives, Chairman Mukesh Amabani said on Wednesday.

He did not give a timeline.

Ambani, India's richest man, was speaking at the launch of the Indian government's "Digital India Week", which is part of a campaign to provide fast internet connections for all. ($1 = 63.6100 rupees)

(Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)