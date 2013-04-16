BRIEF-Wipro completes acquisition of Infoserver
* Wipro Ltd says acquisition of Infoserver s.a. has been completed on April 10, 2017
MUMBAI, April 16 India's Reliance Industries Ltd posted fourth quarter net profit that rose 32 percent to a higher-than-expected 55.89 billion Indian rupees ($1.02 billion), helped by stronger margins in its oil refining business.
Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining complex in western India, was expected to report a net profit of 54.8 billion rupees for the fiscal fourth quarter that ended on March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. Profits were 42.4 billion rupees in the same year-ago period.
The company posted an average gross oil refining margin of $10.1 per barrel for the quarter, compared to $7.6 in the same period last year. ($1 = 54.63 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wipro Ltd says acquisition of Infoserver s.a. has been completed on April 10, 2017
* March quarter net profit 50.8 million rupees versus profit 4.1 million rupees year ago