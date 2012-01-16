MUMBAI Jan 16 India's stock market
regulator is examining a plan by energy major Reliance
Industries to sell part of its stake in Eenadu
Group's ETV channels to Network18 over potential
disclosure issues, the Mint financial daily reported.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is examining
whether Reliance adequately disclosed its original purchase of
the channels, which it plans to sell to Network18 as part of a
financing deal with the broadcaster, the report said.
By financing a rights issue by Raghav Bahl's Network18,
Reliance will gain access to channels for a planned 4G service.
Reliance said it had invested about 26 billion rupees ($503
million)in Eenadu Group's regional TV channels when it announced
the deal with the TV18 group's Network18 on Jan. 3.
Reliance holds a 100 percent economic interest in five ETV
regional news channels and five ETV general entertainment
channels, the Mint report said. It also owns a 49 percent
economic interest in ETV Telugu and ETV Telugu News.
Under listing agreements, a company must immediately inform
the stock exchange of all the events that are material- and
price-sensitive.
A Reliance Industries spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 51.70 rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ted Kerr)