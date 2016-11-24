MUMBAI Nov 24 A fire broke out at the refinery site of Reliance Industries in the western state of Gujarat on early Thursday morning but there was no hit to production, said a company source under condition of anonymity.

The fire broke out at the company's fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), a gasoline-making unit, at the 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery, which was under maintenance.

Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has two advanced refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat which can jointly process 1.2 million bpd of crude oil.

The part of the refinery where fire broke out was in the domestic tariff area of the refinery site. The second 540,000 bpd refinery is located in the special economic zone of the refinery site.

The company source said eight workers were injured in the fire.

The company did not immediately respond to a mail sent seeking details.

