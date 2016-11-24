MUMBAI Nov 24 A fire broke out at the refinery
site of Reliance Industries in the western state of
Gujarat on early Thursday morning but there was no hit to
production, said a company source under condition of anonymity.
The fire broke out at the company's fluid catalytic cracking
unit (FCCU), a gasoline-making unit, at the 660,000 barrels per
day (bpd) refinery, which was under maintenance.
Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has two
advanced refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat which can jointly
process 1.2 million bpd of crude oil.
The part of the refinery where fire broke out was in the
domestic tariff area of the refinery site. The second 540,000
bpd refinery is located in the special economic zone of the
refinery site.
The company source said eight workers were injured in the
fire.
The company did not immediately respond to a mail sent
seeking details.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)